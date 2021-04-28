Norges Bank Takes $6.11 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

