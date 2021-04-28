Norges Bank Takes $3.71 Million Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Norges Bank owned 0.48% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $785.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

