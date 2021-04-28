Norges Bank Takes $3.42 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUBY opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

