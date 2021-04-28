Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 304,200 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.