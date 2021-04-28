Norges Bank Invests $4.97 Million in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 342,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

