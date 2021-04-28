Nord/LB Reiterates “€24.40” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.77 ($30.31).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €25.91 ($30.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.08. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

