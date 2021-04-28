Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 2,233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 342,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Nocopi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
