Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 557 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 463,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

