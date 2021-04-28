Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 38 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.96. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

