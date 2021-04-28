Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $488.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. The company has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

