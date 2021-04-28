Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 444.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.