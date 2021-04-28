Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NCBS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $795.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.