Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Mark Lochtenberg Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 2,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$2,280,000.00 ($1,628,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Nickel Mines Company Profile

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

