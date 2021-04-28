NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NGM opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.