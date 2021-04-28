NFT Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $375,900.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

