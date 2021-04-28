NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $128,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

