NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,906 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

DVN stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

