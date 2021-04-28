NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,669 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

