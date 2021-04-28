NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,172 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

