NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.