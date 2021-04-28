NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 4,886 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2,684.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.