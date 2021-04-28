NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 184 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $266.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.39. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

