NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $117,000 Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Well were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last quarter.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

