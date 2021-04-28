NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $115,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9,934.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

