NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $105,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

