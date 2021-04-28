NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

