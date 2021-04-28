NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

