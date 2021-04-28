Nexa Resources (NEXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEXA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 43,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,859. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

