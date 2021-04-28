Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

