New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $25,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,993,388 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

