New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,900 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fastenal worth $36,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

