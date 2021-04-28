New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,817 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.