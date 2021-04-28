New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.96 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $34,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,322.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,181.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

