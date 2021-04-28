New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $33,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

NYSE AME opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

