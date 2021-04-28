New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $26,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

