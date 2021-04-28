New Residential Investment Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.