New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect New Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

