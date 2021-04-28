Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up to $166.09

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.09, but opened at $172.00. Nevro shares last traded at $173.48, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

