Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

