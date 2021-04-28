Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.80 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $689.22 million and approximately $68.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,939.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.65 or 0.04808328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00468782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $898.01 or 0.01634547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.00763637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00517974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00433628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,867,794,265 coins and its circulating supply is 24,846,462,483 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

