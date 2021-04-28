Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NLTX stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,297 shares of company stock worth $312,714 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

