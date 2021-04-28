Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLTX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 153,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,297 shares of company stock valued at $312,714. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

