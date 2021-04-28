Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.70

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 91308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Get Neogen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,645 shares of company stock worth $8,667,601 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.