Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $15,779,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NP opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

