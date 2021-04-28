Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.73.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,324.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

