Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th.

JAMF stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,473,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,294.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Jamf by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $3,514,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

