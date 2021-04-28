nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.260–0.240 EPS.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. 14,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. nCino has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 47,587 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,425,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,245 shares of company stock worth $36,182,424.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

