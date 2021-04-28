Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter Acquires 10,000 Shares

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

