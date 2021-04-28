National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $14.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $20.35 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $201.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $227.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $410.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $371.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

