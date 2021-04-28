National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.52

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.52 and traded as high as C$88.92. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$88.57, with a volume of 1,421,709 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.10.

The company has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

